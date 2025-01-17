Israel Adesanya points out where Islam Makhachev surpasses Khabib Nurmagomedov's fighting skills: "He's just more natural"

Islam Makhachev is a more well-rounded mixed martial artist than Khabib Nurmagomedov, with Israel Adesanya praising the reigning UFC lightweight champion's more natural knack for striking. 'The Last Stylebender' collaborated with fellow ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on a video.

The pair discussed the upcoming UFC 311 card set for this Saturday. During their conversation, the topic of how Makhachev stacks up to Nurmagomedov came about. Whittaker praised Makhachev for his timing and ability to see openings, which Adesanya was more than happy to corroborate.

"He's just more natural. Like, Khabib was always like the best of their group, but his striking was still a little bit clumsy. Like, he throws hands to get close. He's just like, 'I'm great at this [wrestling].' But yeah, he's [Islam Makhachev] is definitely the next level up in that clan, and his striking is just looking way more comfortable lately. Way more polished."

Check out Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker praising Islam Makhachev (22:50):

Both men made an accurate assessment of Makhachev, who has improved tremendously since becoming the lightweight champion. While his wrestling and grappling remain exceptional, as is the case with many Dagestani fighters, his striking has evolved far past Nurmagomedov's arsenal during his fighting days.

First, Makhachev demonstrated the leaps he has made with his striking in his previous title defense against Dustin Poirier, one of the promotion's most renowned boxers. Despite winning the fight with a late D'Arce choke, Makhachev spent a considerable amount of time outstriking Poirier on the feet.

Similarly, he marginally outstruck Alexander Volkanovski during their first encounter, rocking and stumbling him at various points, before knocking him out with a slick head kick in their rematch.

Islam Makhachev has a chance to surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend

Islam Makhachev will never escape the comparisons made between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the latter of whom is the greatest MMA fighter Dagestan has ever produced. However, 'The Eagle' has just three lightweight title defenses, which is the division's record in the UFC.

Makhachev has already defended the lightweight title thrice, having recently beaten Dustin Poirier, and twice beaten Alexander Volkanovski. Come Saturday, he will face Arman Tsarukyan, with a win granting him four successful title defenses, which will be the most in UFC lightweight history.

