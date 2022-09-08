"Has he even been five rounds... this just got interesting" - Israel Adesanya points out where Nate Diaz can "thrive" against Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz faces the gargantuan task of fighting the surging, undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 this Saturday. Diaz has alleged that he asked for multiple ranked contenders like Dustin Poirier, Vicente Luque, Tony Ferguson, and Michael Chandler. However, he says the promotion forced him into fighting Chimaev.

Diaz is a massive betting underdog going into this fight. Many are expecting the Chechen native to bulldoze through the Stockton brawler. However, Nate Diaz is one of the most durable fighters the world has ever seen, and his cardio is legendary.

Israel Adesanya made note of the same while previewing the Diaz vs. Chimaev fight. Looking at the avenues through which Nate Diaz can put 'Borz' in trouble, Adesanya said:

"It's hard to finish Nate... but if someone could do it, it might be this guy. It's five rounds, f**k. Has he even been five rounds? This just got interesting. I didn't think about that, like three rounds. Rounds four and five, this is where Nate starts to thrive and Nate's tough."

Harking back to Diaz's last outing against Leon Edwards, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"Nate, he can last. Even the Leon fight; Leon was pinging him. And then out of nowhere in the last round, ping, and then he hurt him and then he points. And then from there what did he do? He just put his foot on the gas and just drove recklessly, with reckless abandon..."

Adesanya claimed that he believes Khamzat Chimaev will gas out by the third round, after which Nate Diaz will take over and win.

Sean O'Malley predicted a fifth-round finish for Nate Diaz over Khamzat Chimaev

While speaking to his brother on their podcast BROMALLEY SHOW, the No.13-ranked UFC bantamweight stated that his head says he should pick Chimaev to win the main event at UFC 279. However, as a fan, 'Sugar' stated that his heart predicts a Nate Diaz finish:

"Imagine Nate finishes Chimaev in the fifth round. TKO. Exhaustion. I rewatched [Chimaev vs. Burns] a few days ago before sparring, and I was like holy! That was a war, dude ... I'm going to say fifth round finish for Nate. If I go with my head, I'm saying Khamzat. If I'm going with my heart, I'm picking Nate, fifth round finish, baby! 209!"

O'Malley and Adesanya have made such predictions because Diaz has one of the most incredible gas tanks in the game. The Stockton native's cardio and endurance are unlike anyone else, and he regularly competes in triathlons to stay in shape.

