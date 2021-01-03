Israel Adesanya posts amazing fan 'Mortal Kombat' edit of his win over Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya has posted a fantastic fan-made ‘Mortal Kombat’ edit of his win over Robert Whittaker. The reigning UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya, is known for his love for video games, including martial arts-based games such as Mortal Kombat.

Adesanya has taken to his official Twitter account and put forth a tweet that features the fan-made ‘Mortal Kombat’ video alongside a caption acknowledging the popular video game. The 'snatchinsnacks' Instagram account originally posted the video.

The video features Adesanya executing Mortal Kombat moves and defeating Robert Whittaker in their UFC middleweight title fight.

Mortal Kombat is a top-rated multimedia franchise, meaning that it has featured in several different forms of entertainment media. This range includes Mortal Kombat video games, movies, TV shows, comics, novels, music, etc.

It’s primarily known for being one of the most beloved action-adventure video game franchises of all time. It has also featured real-life martial artists such as MMA icon and UFC legend Ronda Rousey who voiced Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11.

The Mortal Kombat video games and other media feature many pop culture references such as Liu Kang – one of the game’s most important characters who is said to have been inspired by martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

Israel Adesanya impressively beat Robert Whittaker and now aims to do the same to Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya (right)

Adesanya was the then-interim UFC middleweight champion who faced then-UFC middleweight champion Whittaker in a title unification matchup at UFC 243 on October 6th, 2019.

The Last Stylebender put on one of the most impressive performances of his career, masterfully executing a striking clinic to beat Whittaker.

The thunderous second-round KO victory secured by Israel Adesanya against Robert Whittaker earned the former widespread praise in the MMA world for his dominant performance against an excellent fighter like Whittaker nonetheless.

Presently, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will move up to the light heavyweight division to challenge its reigning champion Jan Blachowicz for the latter’s title. Their champion vs champion super-fight will take place at UFC 259 on March 6th, 2021.

Israel Adesanya has consistently asserted that he intends to put on a dominant performance and take the UFC light heavyweight title away from Blachowicz. Adesanya then plans on eventually facing archrival Jon Jones at either light heavyweight or heavyweight in the latter half of this year.