Twitter reacts to UFC 243 following Israel Adesanya's stunning KO of Robert Whittaker
A new era in the Middleweight division has begun. Israel Adesanya knocked out Robert "The Reaper" Whittaker in the second round, becoming the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion.
The celebrations have begun and Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa is the next fight for the Middleweight Championship, as all signs have pointed to.
The main card wasn't the most hyped one this year, but it still delivered, opening and closing with fantastic knockouts. In the main card opener, Yorgan de Castro knocked out Justin Tafa. Dhiego Lima extended his win-streak to three matches following a surprising split decision victory over Luke Jumeau.
Tai Tuivasa didn't have the homecoming he wanted as Sergey Spivak submitted him in the second round. Meanwhile, Dan Hooker put on one of his best performances to date as he beat former title challenger Al Iaquinta by unaninmous decision, calling out Dustin Poirier for a fight in New Zealand next year.
Here is what the MMA Twitterverse and fighters had to say about the main card!
People were impressed with Dan Hooker's unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta. He called out Dustin Poirier and while many might think that it's a step too high for him, it's still a very interesting match-up to make, especially given that Justin Gaethje is sitting out for the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.
The Tai Tuivasa hype train unfortunately came crashing to a halt after losing by technical submission. Tuivasa lost a friend last week due to mental health-related reasons and it's unfortunate that he didn't pick up the win.
Dhiego Lima extended his win-fight to three matches in a row as he won by Split decision. The decision was a controversy as it was clearly a uninanimous decision for Lima.
Yorgan De Castro vs Justin Tafa proved to be the perfect opener as we saw the former land the perfect hook to secure a first-round knockout.
Here are a few more reactions to the stunning main event victory of Israel Adesanya!
