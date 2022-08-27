"Don’t bring your ego to a gunfight" - Israel Adesanya reacts to street altercation clip from 'Your Mom's House' podcast

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently uploaded a video of him watching the popular Your Mom’s House podcast. In the video, the podcasters can be seen reviewing a clip of an unarmed man getting shot upon challenging an armed gunman.

The moment the unarmed man is shot and falls to the curbside, Adesanya can be heard laughing in the background. The video uploaded by the Nigerian-born New Zealander to his Twitter handle has a caption that borrows its idea from the popular adage “don’t bring a knife to a gunfight”:

“#YMHLive Don’t bring your ego to a gunfight.”

Soon after, one of the podcasters can be heard saying:

"Now, guess who won this fight?”

The reactions of ‘The Last Stylebender’ and the podcaster showcase their belief that the unarmed man’s ego is what led to him to being shot. This also falls in line with the caption Izzy gave the video, through which the fighter was trying to convey the idea that one musn’t try and take on a superior opponent especially when outmatched.

Israel Adesanya maintains quite an active social media presence and oftentimes uploads funny videos. The 33-year-old is currently enjoying some well-earned downtime after successfully defending his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya “ran” from Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

At UFC 276, Israel Adesanya defended his crown against Jared Cannonier in a largely anticlimactic fight. Despite being the headliner of the event, the two middleweights were unable to thrill the audience in the manner one had hoped. Fellow middleweight fighter Sean Strickland too shared a similar opinion and gave his thoughts in an interview with 'The Schmo'.

‘Tarzan’ called out Adesanya for trying to avoid Cannonier but praised his upcoming opponent, ‘The Killa Gorilla’, by saying:

"I'm excited, man. Jared's a solid guy. He's a f**king hell of a fighter. It's kind of a shame Izzy ran from him and made a really boring fight out of it, but it's not going to be like that when me and him fight. It ain't going to be boring. I ain't going to f**king run around and dance around the ring like f**king Peter Pan with painted nails. We're going to f**king fight."

Watch Strickland's interview with 'The Schmo' below:

In contrast to Israel Adesanya’s lukewarm performance, Strickland promised to give Cannonier a hard fight. On October 15, the two fighters, who are both coming off losses from UFC 276, will be headlining a UFC Fight Night event.

