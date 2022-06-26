Israel Adesanya predicted to lead Jared Cannonier into 'making mistakes'

Carlos Ulberg predicted an easy win for Israel Adesanya against Jared Cannonier. Adesanya and Cannonier will collide with the middleweight throne on the line in the headliner of UFC 276 on July 2. The light heavyweight prospect believes that the Nigerian-born Kiwi will make quick work of Cannonier in the fight.

AS USA @English_AS Israel Adesanya is set to face Jared Cannonier at



Can 'The Killah Gorillah' upset the middleweight champ?



#UFC #MMA Israel Adesanya is set to face Jared Cannonier at #UFC 276 & 'The Stylebender' sent a clear message to his opponent...Can 'The Killah Gorillah' upset the middleweight champ? 💣 Israel Adesanya is set to face Jared Cannonier at #UFC276 & 'The Stylebender' sent a clear message to his opponent...🏆 Can 'The Killah Gorillah' upset the middleweight champ?#UFC #MMA https://t.co/Pwt0JqZU7X

Breaking down the fight, Ulberg, who is also Adesanya's teammate at the City Kickboxing Gym, said he sees the champ maintaining range and chipping away at Cannonier throughout the fight. He added that Adesanya would remain elusive and force the knockout artist into making mistakes he'd make him pay for.

During an interaction with UFC Unfiltered, Ulberg stated the following:

"Cannonier is a developed fighter. He's fought in different divisions and he has the experience with [fighting] different body types and all that so yeah, Israel's been working and he's a quick learner, so I see him picking him apart and definitely causing a struggle for Cannonier and Cannonier walking into something with the mistakes that he might make him [commit]."

Listen to Carlos Ulberg speaking on UFC Unfiltered below:

Carlos Ulberg himself is set to step inside the octagon this weekend at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas. He will take on Tafon Nchukwi in a light heavyweight scrap.

Jared Cannonier details blueprint for taking out Israel Adesanya at UFC 276

Jared Cannonier is plenty confident about his chances against Israel Adesanya at UFC 276. 'Killa Gorilla' believes he has only improved as a fighter over the years and with truckloads of experience under his belt, he will get the job done and become the first man to beat Adesanya in the middleweight division.

SteadyMobbin17 @SteadyyMobbin17 Really like Jared Cannonier’s chances of pulling the upset win over Israel Adesanya at #UFC276 . IMO it’s foolish to write off Cannonier like he has no chance in this fight. Cannonier +300 odds talk to me 🗣 Really like Jared Cannonier’s chances of pulling the upset win over Israel Adesanya at #UFC276. IMO it’s foolish to write off Cannonier like he has no chance in this fight. Cannonier +300 odds talk to me 🗣💰

The 38-year-old plans to be the aggressor in the fight and intends to throw power strikes from the beginning to faze his opponent. Cannonier plans on neutralizing Israel Adesanya's free-flowing counter striking style and making him miss his shots. He wants to finish the fight as early as possible.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jared Cannonier explained:

"I’ve acquired enough wisdom to know I’m in this position and I’ve got work to do. I’ve taken the bumps, the bruises, and the losses. I’m here to shoot for the stars, to try for this win…I’m coming to throw some heat, make him miss, neutralize his game plan, and impose mine. We’ll see what Israel brings out of me. My goal is to get the win as quickly as possible."

Only time will tell whether he will succeed. He certainly has a tough challenge in front of him.

