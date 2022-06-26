Israel Adesanya predicts violent finish for Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya is in training camp for his next title defense and has predicted a violent finish of his opponent.

Speaking on the UFC 276 Countdown episode, the UFC middleweight champion acknowledged the threats Cannonier poses and gave props to the American for his array of finishes.

However, Adesanya asserted that their upcoming championship bout will not go the distance and that he sees 'The Killa Gorilla' either getting submitted or knocked out. Here's what 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"Jared is a fighter, I've called him a dark horse of the division for a long time. He came down from heavyweight, to light heavyweight, and now to middleweight - so he has a lot of power in his hands.

"He's taken out a lot of people with it, but a lot of people ain't me. Styles make fights and I'm 'The Last Stylebender' so when I fight him, it's not going to go to the distance. He's going to get choked out, or knocked out."

Watch the full UFC 276 countdown episode below:

Israel Adesanya has scored back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Marvin Vittori and Robert Whittaker since his failed bid to capture the light heavyweight title in March 2021. His last stoppage win came over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 in September 2020.

Israel Adesanya is a massive favorite to beat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya will look to make a fifth successful defense of the UFC middleweight crown when he faces Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2. 'The Last Stylebender' is a massive favorite to retain his title, according to most online sportsbooks.

As of the time of writing, Adesanya is listed as a -435 favorite against Jared Cannonier, who comes back at +253 on popular sportsbook Sportsbet.

While Adesanya has looked unstoppable in the 185-pound division thus far, it clearly won't be an easy task. 'The Killa Gorilla' is coming off back-to-back wins, with his most recent victory coming over Derek Brunson. The 38-year-old knocked out Brunson at UFC 271 to earn his crack at the title.

Cannonier will look to make the most of his opportunity and pull off a huge upset when he faces 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 276 next Saturday.

