Watch: Israel Adesanya shares exclusive behind-the-scenes from latest Puma photoshoot

Israel Adesanya made history when he became the first MMA fighter ever to be sponsored by Puma.

The UFC middleweight champion signed a multi-year deal with Puma in September 2020. Ariel Helwani, who was then working with ESPN, reported that Israel Adesanya was to be the face of Puma's Oceania division but would also be a part of the brand's global marketing plans.

Israel Adesanya has signed a multi-year deal with Puma. He will be the face of their Oceania division but will also be a part of their global marketing plans, as well. It is an apparel and shoe sponsorship. He is the first MMA fighter to ever be sponsored by Puma. pic.twitter.com/ciNMnEZBpn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 17, 2020

Israel Adesanya recently posted a new episode of the 'Day In The Life' series on his YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER. The Nigerian-born Kiwi fighter shared exclusive behind-the-scenes from a latest photo shoot with Puma for the 'Fade Pack' collection.

Always up-to-date with all the internet sensations and viral trends, Israel Adesanya even made a reference to the infamous MTV Cribs' 'sneaker lick' moment courtesy of Fat Joe.

The rest of the video shows him posing in different looks and with different equipment for the photo shoot. He is also seen watching the Tokyo Olympics heavyweight boxing quarter-final match of Kiwi boxer David Nyika.

Watch the full episode below:

The previous advert that Israel Adesanya shot with Puma dropped earlier this year in February. The commercial, which was for the Puma 'Suede Classic' collection, featured Izzy in all the glamorous swagger that he has come to be known for in the MMA world.

Israel Adesanya goes over the moon receiving a pair of custom-made Puma shoes

At the end of the video, Israel Adesanya is visibly elated to receive a pair of custom-made shoes from Puma as a gift. The pair came encased in a glass box with the trademark puma logo of the brand and 'Stylebender' engraved on the top.

One of the pairs had a painting of the head of a crocodile, which is similar to the Japanese crocodile dragon tattoo that Israel Adesanya has on his back. The other pair had a painting of Aang, the main protagonist from the anime, Avatar: The Last Airbender. It is a widely known fact that this is one of Israel Adesanya's favorite anime productions and also the show that inspired his nickname, 'The Last Stylebender'.

Israel Adesanya receives a custom-made pair from Puma

The reaction of Israel Adesanya is understandable to all his fans and followers, given how much he channels his love for anime in his words and mannerisms during fights and media appearances.

