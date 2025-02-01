Israel Adesanya could put a damper on Khamzat Chimaev's title dreams with a win at UFC Saudi Arabia, says UFC Hall of Famer

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes that Israel Adesanya could derail Khamzat Chimaev’s title fight aspirations with a victory over Nassourdine Imavov. Sonnen outlined how this scenario could unfold, explaining Adesanya’s star power.

Adesanya is set to headline UFC Fight Night 250 against Imavov, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking his first non-title bout since 2019.

In his last fight, Chimaev put on a spectacular performance against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, securing a first-round submission victory at UFC 308. The dominant win left ‘The Reaper’ with misaligned teeth and solidified Chimaev as the next in line for the middleweight title. And it’s likely the Chenchen-born would face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland, which takes place at UFC 312 in Sydney on Feb. 8.

In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen expressed confidence that ‘Borz’ is next in line for the 185-pound title shot. But, he also warned that Adesanya could ruin Chimaev’s plans if he secures a win against Imavov. Sonnen said:

“What happens with Izzy if he wins? It does not put him in line for the Strickland vs. Du Plessis winner, at least not based on rankings. There might be some shake-up if Strickland comes out on top, but Izzy is not getting ahead of Chimaev nobody is.”

Sonnen laid out a scenario where, if Adesanya wins against ‘The Sniper’ and then calls out ’Borz’. Sonnen emphasized Adesanya's remarkable ability to get whatever fight he wants, noting his track record of calling out opponents. He said:

“But what if Izzy calls for Chimaev? If Izzy calls for Chimaev, he's likely to get that fight. Izzy has this power. He can do more with one post-fight microphone callout than most fighters could with three years of staying undefeated. He has a unique ability. Izzy has never called for a fight that he didn’t get. Are you aware of that? He’s batting 100%. The only way for Izzy to move his career forward isn’t just beating Imavov.it’s what he does on the microphone afterward. And he only gets that microphone if he wins.”

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below (5:18):

Israel Adesanya vows to prove he's still evolving

Israel Adesanya is currently on a two-fight losing streak, and in his recent appearance on ESPN MMA, he vowed to bounce back and prove himself once again. He revealed that he's learning new tricks and aims to create highlight moments in the octagon. Adesanya said:

"This fight is about proving to myself that an old dog can still learn new tricks and grow and that's why I said I am gonna get a submission this year sometime I am gonna get a submission this year sometime. I am gonna just create more highlights create more moments, more magical moments in the octagon."

Check out Israel Adesanya’s comments below (0:34):

