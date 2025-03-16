  • home icon
Israel Adesanya rates his $350,000 worth McLaren 720S out of 5 after getting it customized

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Mar 16, 2025 12:57 GMT
Israel Adesanya gives his $350K McLaren 720S a perfect rating after custom upgrade

Israel Adesanya's recent story is a testament to his diverse interests, which show his love for cars. In a recent post, he showcased his unique McLaren 720S, and rated it out of 5. The automobile is approximately priced at $350,000 (as per Forbes).

Adesanya's enthusiasm was much noticed in the story after he revealed the final job done. He posted a picture of the car and wrote:

"Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐"

Check out the screenshot of Israel Adesanya's story below:

Screenshot of Israel Adesanya&#039;s customised McLaren 720S [Screenshot courtesy:@stylebender on Instagram]
Screenshot of Israel Adesanya's customised McLaren 720S [Screenshot courtesy:@stylebender on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya relates grappling to Avatar philosophy during training with Ozzy Dugulubgov

Israel Adesanya and Michael 'Venom' Page are honing their grappling skills under Ozzy Dugulubgov, a coach with enormous respect in the MMA community. Both the fighters are well known for their explosive striking skills, and are now shaping themselves with a well-rounded approach.

In a video of them talking about martial arts, Dugulubgov shared a deep insight on how striking is a fire art and grappling/wrestling is connected to the earth. This philosophy highly impacted Adesanya, who has always been keen on learning the deeper meaning of martial arts.

Adesanya, a long-time fan of Avatar, resonated with the philosophy like no other in the room. His moniker, 'The Last Stylebender,' is inspired by the protagonist of Avatar, Aang, who learns to master all elements to reach his maximum potential.

Adesanya said:

"The way you were just explaining it, it was just like, ah, I see, I see. Like when we talked about wrestling being like Earth and striking being like fire— that's a bar. The way you explained it just made so much sense."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (12:22):

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
