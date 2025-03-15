Israel Adesanya superfan claims Magomed Ankalaev is superior to prime Jon Jones, shares eye-opening take on 'Bones's' "biggest weakness"

Israel Adesanya superfan Kenny Okoye confidently believes UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev is the best ever in the division, even better than prime Jon Jones.

Currently the heavyweight champion, Jones had his best success at light heavyweight, defeating the likes of Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Dominick Reyes, and more.

Despite victories over several legends, Okoye doesn't believe Jones would defeat the present version of Ankalaev if they fought back in the day. The reason being Ankalaev's superior boxing, which the content creator believes is Jones' weakness.

Okoye said:

"Ank’s huge boxing advantage going to play into Jones’ lack of boxing defense. Jones is not hard to hit in the face, even to this day. He's still making the same mistakes he was making as a young fighter. Even today against Stipe, when he's running away from the punch, turning his head, running. It’s not hard to hit Jones in boxing."

The MMA content creator further pointed out Jones' fights against Reyes, Evans, and Cormier to prove his point.

"It’s not hard to hit Jones in boxing. Reyes was outboxing him. Gustafsson was outboxing him. Even DC, before the head kick, was boxing him up. It’s not hard to land on Jones in boxing because that’s his biggest weakness," Okoye added.

Check out Kenny Okoye's comments about Jon Jones and Magomed Ankalaev below (18:35):

Israel Adesanya superfan sees "Greatest Of All Time" potential in Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev became the undisputed light heavyweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 313. With his pressure, and takedown attempts, Ankalaev neutralized 'Poatan's' power. A rematch is possibly next.

Israel Adesanya superfan Kenny Okoye doesn't thinks the rematch would be any different. Moreover, Okoye claimed that Ankalaev has the skills to become the GOAT of the UFC's light heavyweight division. He said:

"I think Ank beats every light heavyweight to ever exist. Does that mean he can beat light heavyweight GOATs? Yes. I don't see him losing the belt anytime soon. I think Pereira is going to try to run it back, probably get knocked out this time around trying to be more aggressive at the age of 38." [22:42 onwards in the aforementioned podcast].

The MMA content creator believes the rematch would be in October in Abu Dhabi. Alex Pereira would turn 38 in July, and Okoye believes it will only get worse for 'Poatan' with age.

