Israel Adesanya reacts to heartwarming video of little fan bawling over the fighter's UFC Saudi Arabia loss

Israel Adesanya recently suffered a disappointing defeat to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250 in Saudi Arabia. This loss marked his third consecutive setback, leaving his legion of fans distraught.

Adesanya started strong against Imamov, but early in the second round, the latter landed a powerful overhand right, dropping 'The Last Stylebender'. After several follow-up shots, the referee intervened, declaring Imavov the victor. This result has sparked discussions about Adesanya's future in the sport.

Following the fight, a video emerged on social media featuring a young fan named Kylo, who was visibly upset by Adesanya’s loss. The former champion acknowledged the fan as a "real one" and even sent a video to him assuring him that he was fine after the defeat.

Adesanya captioned his post on X:

"Salute to my boy Kylo, a real one!"

Israel Adesanya's coach reflects on his knockout loss

Israel Adesanya's coach, Mike Angove, has provided insights into the factors leading to the knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. Reflecting on the fight, Angove emphasized the unforgiving nature of the sport.

During the bout, Adesanya suffered an accidental eye poke. Despite the opportunity to pause and recover, he chose to continue without taking a break. Angove noted that this decision prevented Adesanya from resetting and creating necessary space, leaving him vulnerable.

Commending Imavov and his team for capitalizing on this moment, Angrove said:

"Nassourdine, I would say, with his team, recognized when we made that mistake and they jumped on it – which means they have to have planned. So you’ve got to congratulate them for that."

Angove further elaborated on the sequence of events, explaining that Adesanya's eagerness to continue without a proper reset kept him within Imavov's striking range after the eye poke.

