While promoting his upcoming title defense against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, Israel Adesanya took multiple shots at the challenger, even claiming that he's down for a "gang vs gang" showdown with the Brazilian, if he tries to do something stupid.

The Last Stylebender also sent another bold warning to Costa, claiming that he will pop The Eraser before USADA does, as Israel Adesanya believes that his opponent won't be fighting drug-free at UFC 253.

Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Adesanya explained his recent comments against Costa from his appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter, claiming that the latter might have not faced the same level of drug testing in Brazil, compared to what Adesanya went through in New Zealand. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I’m from Lagos City, Nigeria. I know what it’s like in certain countries where money talks – where if you flash your gun, people act a certain way. I know what it’s like. You’ve heard stories about Brazil with people running up to gyms to test people and then they’re not compliant of certain things. I just know what it’s like."- said Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya, however, is excited to test himself against Costa and is looking forward to ending the latter's momentum when they meet inside the Octagon come UFC 253.

“But I don’t mind. I just like bringing that up because I want it to be known, because I said on record: I’m going to pop him before USADA pops him. So I’m going to beat him. And then, when he gets popped by USADA down the line, I’ll be like, ‘Yup, I still whooped his a** even when he was on steroids.’ That would make a great story.”- added Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa at UFC 253

Israel Adesanya will be facing Paulo Costa on the 26th of September at UFC 253. This will be The Last Stylebender's second title defense of the year, as he is set to test himself against another middleweight hard-hitter in Paulo Costa after already having beaten Yoel Romero this year.