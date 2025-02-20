  • home icon
Israel Adesanya reminisces about his Kelvin Gastelum win at UFC 236 with "cool" old AMA clip

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 20, 2025 23:28 GMT
izzy
Israel Adesanya (right) recalls his fight with Kelvin Gastelum (left) [Image Courtesy: @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

One of Israel Adesanya's most iconic wins inside the octagon was his unanimous decision over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236. Now, 'The Last Stylebender' took to Instagram, where he expressed his appreciation for a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) that allowed him to relive his UFC 236 triumph.

The Instagram post featured a clip of Adesanya's war with Gastelum. It was the very first time Adesanya was made to look human in the cage, and served as a representation of his 'Get Rich or Die Trying' mentality, which he derives from rapper 50 Cent's most iconic album.

"It's not just about the money. 'Get Rich or Die Trying' is just saying I'm going to do what I have to do, or I'ma die trying."
He also captioned his Instagram post with gratitude for the fans' participation in his AMA.

"That AMA was cool. Thank yous"

Check out Israel Adesanya detailing his mentality inside the octagon:

The win at UFC 236 earned Adesanya the interim middleweight title, setting him up to challenge the then undisputed middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. Ahead of the bout, many feared that it would have been Adesanya's most difficult fight, especially given how difficult his clash with Gastelum had been.

Instead, 'The Last Stylebender' rose to the occasion. He dismantled Whittaker with legendary ease, knocking him down badly in round one, before hurting him again in round two en route to an impressive TKO win. However, it was his bout with Gastelum in which he showed true championship mettle.

Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum is his only Fight of the Night winner

Most of Israel Adesanya's MMA career consisted of him styling on his opponents with elite-level striking. Even when he lost, it was usually competitive, as was the case with Alex Pereira and Dricus du Plessis. However, only one fight has ever exceeded expectations of thrill and competitiveness.

Check out Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum:

His matchup with Kelvin Gastelum saw him look all too human, as he bled, was rocked, and was a swollen mess toward the end. Yet, Adesanya gave as good as he got, scoring crucial knockdowns against the hard-headed Gastelum to seal a unanimous decision win and earn his only Fight of the Night honor.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
