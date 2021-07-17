Israel Adesanya reveals what he draws inspiration from Conor McGregor for

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is at the top of his game right now. He recently beat his fierce rival Marvin Vettori to defend his title for the third time. He is now set to face former champion Robert Whittaker to see who really is the best middleweight in the UFC.

He spoke to Jeff Sainlar for a YouTube video uploaded to his channel Jeff Sainlar Visuals. Adesanya talked about being a prize fighter, businessman, his real estate ventures, making money and financial security.

Sainlar talked to Adesanya about Conor McGregor's products like Proper No. Twelve Whiskey and McGregor FAST. He asked him if he had any aspirations of going from being an MMA fighter to a multi-million dollar brand himself. Adesanya said:

"Yup, definitely. I have mine. I figured out my own consumable product. The thing is over time it became three different consumable products that will, I feel like, change the marketplace for their fields respectively. I take inspiration from Conor in that sense cause I see how he hustled. I see how he pushes the brand."

Watch the full video here:

Israel Adesanya and his two fights against Marvin Vettori

'The Last Stylebender' has already established himself as one of the best middleweights of all time. He has cleaned out most of the UFC middleweight roster, and his two wins over Marvin Vettori show how much he has improved as a fighter.

Adesanya first faced Vettori in his second-ever UFC fight. It was a very close fight, and the Nigerian was able to get the win via split decision. Vettori's wrestling and takedowns became a problem for Israel Adesanya in the third round, which made the fight a very close one.

#UFC263 Official Scorecard: Israel Adesanya Vs Marvin Vettori



See every judges scorecard from #UFC263 here ➡️: https://t.co/EYiJ6cdcxU pic.twitter.com/Uk1YNysd0j — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 13, 2021

However, after losing to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, Adesanya worked on his ground game and came out strong against Vettori at UFC 263. It was a flawless performance as he won all five rounds and nullified all of Vettori's offense.

His fans will be patiently waiting for his return. Israel Adesanya will defend his title against Whittaker next, which will likely be one of the best fights that the UFC can put out at the moment.

Robert Whittaker has already responded to Israel Adesanya's callout after #UFC263



(via @robwhittakermma) pic.twitter.com/RWOe7xBycf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2021

