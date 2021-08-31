Israel Adesanya reveals what impressed him most about Jake Paul's performance against Tyron Woodley

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was among a handful of fighters from the MMA community to commend Jake Paul on his performance against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

'The Last Stylebender' commented on what impressed him about Jake Paul when the 24-year old stepped inside the ring to face one of the most legitimate opponents of his short career.

"That's the one thing I definitely took away that he's actually serious and he's crazy about this and he wants to do it." - Said Israel Adesanya, via his YouTube channel. "And now you see him in this fight, he got rocked and his composure, that's what I liked, his composure..yeah he was able to stay calm which was really really impressive for me to see."

Watch Israel Adesanya talk about Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on his YouTube channel below:

'The Problem Child' overcame severe adversity in the fourth round when Tyron Woodley landed the biggest shot of the night - an overhand right. The shot seemed to rattle the Cleveland native, pushing him back through the ropes. 'The Chosen One' was unable to capitalize on the opportunity, however, and Paul showed great composure to get back to his rhythm and ultimately win the flight.

Knock Down by any boxing rule book pic.twitter.com/FThB3rNF1m — @BarbosaBox (@BarbosaBox) August 30, 2021

Tyron Woodley said he made a 'meme' out of Jake Paul

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC welterweight champion stated that he was delighted with the fight against Jake Paul and especially the fact that the YouTuber became meme material right after the contest.

Woodley said:

"I was very, very happy about my performance, especially walking him down... He's now the meme, with the ropes, dangling in there."

The MMA community has, ever since, turned the infamous fourth-round incident into a meme.

Tyron landed 1 punch and retired you 😂 pic.twitter.com/BIAC0Ok7fp — AquaMMA💎🦆 (@AquaMMA___) August 30, 2021

Watch Tyron Woodley's full interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Fighting's official YouTube channel below:

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh