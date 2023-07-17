Israel Adesanya reveals what he texted Francis Ngannou in exclusive DM after hearing about Tyson Fury fight

Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, and Francis Ngannou were once the '3 Kings' of African descent in the UFC. However, only Adesanya currently holds a UFC title out of the three, recently reclaiming it after losing it to arch-nemesis Alex Pereira.

While Usman was beaten by Leon Edwards twice, Ngannou parted ways with the UFC earlier this year over a contract dispute.

Although many believed that Ngannou 'fumbled the bag' by leaving the biggest MMA promotion in the world, 'The Predator' recently answered his critics by announcing a boxing mega-fight against Tyson Fury.

Israel Adesanya immediately showed Ngannou his support through a text message. 'The Last Stylebender' recently said on his YouTube channel:

"As soon as I heard the news recently, I was the first person to text him. I was like, 'I'm gonna be there to witness history'. 'Cause a lot of people were counting him out, I said, 'Let him cook.' And cook he did... I'm going to Saudi Arabia. I'm witnessing that sh*t live."

Unlike most of us, Adesanya is also hopeful of Francis Ngannou returning to the UFC at some point in the future. 'The Last Stylebender' added:

"I think he'll be back in the UFC but he just has to make his bag elsewhere first."

Catch Adesanya's comments below:

Francis Ngannou claims Tyson Fury rejected Dana White's offer

A crossover boxing fight against Tyson Fury was the prominent bone of contention between Francis Ngannou and Dana White, eventually leading to their split. White also subsequently offered 'The Gypsy King' a MMA fight against the new UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

Ngannou believes White's offer to Fury was only intended to take away the fight from him. However, 'The Predator' claims that the heavyweight boxing champ chose his offer over White's. The Cameroonian said in a recent interview with SiriusXM:

“They were ready to do Jon Jones and Tyson Fury in MMA — why couldn’t they do Ngannou and Fury in boxing? I don’t know. I think [he] did that to try to take the fight away from me, and Dana did sent out a contract [for the Jones fight]. He sent out the contract, which I think was very embarrassing because that contract was rejected, and he signed mine for the GIMIK Fight Promotions.”

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below: