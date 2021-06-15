Israel Adesanya reveals why he turned down the opportunity to coach TUF alongside Darren Till

Speaking to Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh on the Flagrant 2 Clips podcast, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya revealed why he rejected the UFC's offer to coach The Ultimate Fighter with Darren Till.

"It [The Ultimate FIghter] got offered to me and Darren Till. But instantly, I said no because personally, I don't want cameras in my face that much and I don't wanna be stuck in Vegas for that long. I mean, what does it take to make a good reality TV? Drama. A lot of drama. And I'm a troll, Darren's a troll. I feel like I would have to go to the lowest form of myself [to create entertainment]." said Israel Adesanya.

'The Last Stylebender's comment was in response to comedian Andrew Schulz saying he wants Adesanya to fight England's Till.

"You know the fight I want to see. You know, I wanna see you go at it with Darren Till. I don't even care if you guys fight but I just wanna see the Instagram build-up." said Andrew Schulz.

You can watch the full interview below:

The 29th season of the UFC reality show The Ultimate Fighter is currently on air with UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and contender Brian Ortega as coaches.

The show will lead to a championship bout between the two fighters, reportedly targeted for UFC 266 in September.

Israel Adesanya wants to fight Darren Till one day

Speaking to Ariel Helwani in 2020, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya expressed interest in fighting Darren Till.

"I hope he keeps winning so we can have that fight because you know the vibes. I just like that style... If he wants to be that Muay Thai master and he thinks he can stand up with me, be my guest. Ya I like Till, I like the style and I'll like to fight him but he just gotta win man. He just gotta get his shit together and keep winning Till," Israel Adesanya said.

This was not the first time Adesanya expressed a desire to fight 'The Gorilla'. Adesanya had also posted about it on Twitter:

I still wanna fight Till one day.

His striking is beautiful.

Stay up Darren!

🥺 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 26, 2020

A fight between Darren Till and Derek Brunson looks set to go down at UFC 266. If Till wins that fight, he might be next in line for a title shot against 'The Last Stylebender'.

