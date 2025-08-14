Israel Adesanya's bold prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 sends fans reeling: "He is always wrong"

Fans gave mixed reactions as Israel Adesanya predicted the outcome of the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev showdown.Du Plessis is set to attempt the third defense of his middleweight title against Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. While he has proven the ability to neutralize his opponents' skills in the past, 'Stillknocks' is a betting underdog against Chimaev, primarily due to the latter's dominant wrestling.Despite this, Adesanya picked du Plessis to overcome Chimaev at UFC 319 and explained:&quot;Khamzat, from what we know, has already shown his hand. He's going to go after [du Plessis] from the get-go. About DDP, I think he'll weather the storm and probably finish Khamzat later on because Khamzat, if it goes to Rounds 3, 4 or 5, it's gonna be a problem for him. It's a problem if it gets to Round 5. I say Round 3 or 4, DDP. If its' Khamzat, it's going to be Round 1. It's going to be impressive, it's going to be spectacular, it's violent. But yeah, I'm gonna go with DDP. I think he's going to get it done. He's stubborn. I'm gonna go with Dricus by TKO.&quot;Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (via @ChampRDS):Fans flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on Adesanya's prediction. While some agreed with his assessment, others expressed their disagreemnt.One fan commented:&quot;He is always wrong.&quot;Another fan claimed:&quot;He always picks people who beat him, so biased.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]For context, du Plessis defeated Adesanya by fourth-round submission at UFC 305 in August of last year. Fan reactions implied that 'The Last Stylebender' was picking du Plessis because the South African holds a win over him.Dricus du Plessis on what motivated him to call out Khamzat ChimaevIt has been rumored that many middleweight contenders have ducked a fight against Khamzat Chimaev. However, Dricus du Plessis called out the Chechen-born fighter after his win over Israel Adesanya.In a recent interview with Mainevent, du Plessis explained why he chose to demand a fight against Chimaev despite the perceived risks:&quot;The big thing why I wanted this fight sk badly was because nobody went, 'Oh, [Chimaev] doesn't deserve this shot. I want to be the best undoubtedly and prove that by fighting the best. You know what Khamzat has been able to do and nobody has been able to figure that out. That is what I believe is the making of someone who wants to be exceptional.&quot;Check out du Plessis' comments here.Chimaev praised du Plessis' decision to call him out and expressed his appreciation for the champion.