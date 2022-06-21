"Jared is a serious threat" - Israel Adesanya's coach explains how 'The Last Stylebender' is preparing for UFC 276 title defense against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya returns to action at UFC 276 on July 2 against Jared Cannonier. And while the bookies may have Adesanya as a heavy favorite, his team is not underestimating Cannonier at all.

The latest episode of Adesanya's UFC 276 Fight Camp video series features 'The Last Stylebender' hard at work in the gym during a cardio and wrestling session. His coach Andrei Paulet shared his thoughts on their preparation, saying:

"Israel is taking this fight very seriously because we know Jared is a serious threat. Jared has been fighting the best of the best for the last few years and we're not taking him lightly. Israel's got a lot of skills, he's got a lot of tools. And just for this fight specifically you have to pull some of his tools out again and I think we are ready to go and get the job done."

Adesanya is a -400 favorite to Cannonier's +300 underdog, which are wide numbers but not blowout odds. Cannonier has shown himself to be a capable finisher recently, with five of his past seven fights finishing via TKO. He also has a high fight IQ and isn't going to throw himself into the buzzsaw of Israel Adesanya's counter-striking.

Adesanya is coming into UFC 276 off a solid but close decision win to Robert Whittaker. He'll be looking to earn his fifth title defense at 185 pounds that night, which would get him halfway towards matching Anderson Silva's legendary 10 title defenses in the middleweight division.

Khabib Nurmagomedov could beat Israel Adesanya in three rounds, says manager

Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired from fighting, and that's good news for the champions in all the weight classes above lightweight according to 'The Eagle's' manager Ali Abdelaziz.

In a recent interview with Sherdog, Abdelaziz revealed that Nurmagomedov is now walking around at 200 pounds, and if he cut down to middleweight he could beat current 185 pound champ Israel Adesanya. He said:

“Styles, if Khabib want to come back and talk with Dana White, say, ‘Let me fight at middleweight,’ he will finish Israel Adesanya in three rounds because the style of fights. [Adesanya] cannot stop his wrestling, he cannot stop his grappling. Striking, of course, Israel is the best striker on this planet. But [Khabib] can come back and fight middleweight and become a champion today.”

Given the ease in which Khabib Nurmagomedov handled a middleweight Luke Rockhold in the AKA gym, there may be some truth to Abdelaziz's claim.

