Israel Adesanya's coach names the fighter who's likely to get a shot at the UFC middleweight title ahead of Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya lost his shot at the Light Heavyweight Championship against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, has revealed that Darren Till is likely to challenge for the UFC Middleweight Championship ahead of Robert Whittaker. Submission Radio took to Twitter to release footage of Eugene Bareman's interview where he explains the interest in Darren Till:

"How’s Robert (Whittaker) the front runner ? I don’t mean, you know like…I don’t wanna say bad things about Robert but it wasn’t a competitive fight (the last time Robert Whittaker fought Israel Adesanya). He didn’t touch us. How’s he the front runner for the next fight if the other fight wasn’t competitive. The front runner for us is the biggest challenge, and at the moment it seems to be that Darren Till could have a style that possibly gives Israel a few problems."

Eugene Bareman explains why Darren Till is the front runner for title shot and not Robert Whittaker:



“The front runner for us is the biggest challenge, and at the moment it seems to be that Darren Till could have a style that possibly gives Israel a few problems.” pic.twitter.com/vU7ua2U3Ml — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) March 10, 2021

Jan Blachowicz successfully defended his belt against Israel Adesanya in a highly anticipated matchup of champions. While Israel Adesanya went into the fight as a betting favorite, Jan Blachowicz managed to pull off yet another upset. 'Polish Power' showed great precision in the main event of UFC 259, clearly dominating most of the rounds to sway the fight in his favor.

Israel Adesanya has also expressed interest in Darren Till

The UFC Middleweight Champion could potentially put his belt up for grabs against Darren Till based on his recent comments. Adesanya has revealed that Darren Till might be the only interesting prospect for him at middleweight. In an interview with ESPN MMA, Adesanya told Ariel Helwani:

"To be honest... None of them except Till. And I just keep saying, I hope he keeps winning so we can have that fight because you know the vibes. I just like that style... If he wants to be that Muay Thai master and thinks he can stand up with me, be my guest. Ya I like Till, I like the style and I'll like to fight him but he just gotta win man. He just gotta get his s**t together and keep winning. Till, come on Scouser."