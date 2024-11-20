Israel Adesanya’s longtime sponsor fuels speculation about his next fight, hinting at Riyadh clash

Rumors that Israel Adesanya will be facing surging middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov have traction following a recent social media post by Adesanya's longtime sponsor, Engage. Engage Ind. is a combat sports clothing and equipment brand that has worked with fighters from the Oceania region for many years.

Some of their most notable athletes currently include Alexander Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, Kai Kara-France and Israel Adesanya, among others.

In October 'The Last Stylebender' left a cryptic message about his next opponent as he posted a video of himself watching one of Imavov's fights. His post left some fans thinking he may be preparing to fight the Russian.

Engage's recent social media post has fueled the rumors further, as the combat sports company wrote this on X:

"Riyadh Season @stylebender"

'The Last Stylebender' last competed in August 2024 against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305. He suffered a submission defeat to the South African, but several weeks later, confirmed his ambition to fight once more before the end of the year.

The promotion's last event of the year, UFC Tampa, already has a main event. Howeber, with the UFC schedule indicating that they will be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in February 2025, Adesanya could be headed to the Middle East to face Imavov.

Israel Adesanya reacts to Jon Jones' victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Israel Adesanya, who in the past was touted to face Jon Jones, recently shared his thoughts on the heavyweight champion's victory over Stipe Miocic.

'Bones' defended his heavyweight throne in the main event of UFC 309 on Nov. 16, landing a crushing spinning back kick to Miocic's ribs in Round 3 that finished the fight.

Following the bout, Miocic retired from MMA, and will go down as arguably the greatest heavyweight in MMA history, whilst Jones continued to strengthen his case as the best MMA fighter of all-time.

Following the event, 'The Last Stylebender' shared his thoughts on the result, saying this:

"I enjoyed it; good card. Main event was good. F**k yeah. It was the sh**. Good to see Stipe hang 'em up. I still think he went out on top, he did what he had to do in the game, became one of, if not the, greatest heavyweight of all time. Then fought Jon Jones to retire. Even though he lost, he still went out on top."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (9:20):

