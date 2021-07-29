"Nate Diaz never loses" - Israel Adesanya's teammate and latest UFC entrant 'Blood Diamond' discusses which welterweights he'd like to fight

Mike 'Blood Diamond' Mathetha is the latest prospect that the UFC has brought under its promotional banner. In a recent Q&A, the promising welterweight opened up about his upcoming journey with the promotion and name-checked several fighters that he would like to butt heads with.

"Even 'Wonderboy', that would be interesting. Because I know we're both stand-up fighters. I feel like it could be Fight of the Night, entertainment-wise. Nate Diaz, oh man, Nate never loses, man. I think he pushes people, like really pushes them," admitted Mike Mathetha.

The City Kickboxing product will join teammate and UFC champion Israel Adesanya in the promotion.

CITY KICKBOXING WELTERWEIGHT GUN BLOOD DIAMOND HAS SIGNED WITH THE UFC pic.twitter.com/xge4UOxSIA — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) July 23, 2021

'Blood Diamond' has his eyes on gold

'Blood Diamond' has only recently signed a contract and is already making waves in the MMA community. Coming from a rich kickboxing background, Mike Mathetha makes for a highly entertaining fighter.

What's more, his ambition to reach the top of the food chain only makes him better. When asked to comment on a potential 'UFC Africa' PPV featuring the welterweight kingpin, Kamaru Usman, 'Blood Diamond' showed no signs of fear.

"So I would say, whoever is gonna be the champ when I'm around that ranking (I would fight them). (UFC Africa) could be (fun). Respect to the man (Kamaru Usman). I think it will be good!" admitted Mike Mathetha.

'Blood Diamond' remains undefeated across three MMA fights. However, he is no stranger to the ultimate prize. The Zimbabwe-born fighter made his way into the murky waters of MMA after reaching the top of the King in the Ring kickboxing tournament twice.

Thirsting for glory, we reckon 'Blood Diamond' will run riot in one of the deepest weight classes in the promotion.

Watch the entire session with Mike Mathetha below:

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh