Israel Adesanya's teammate Mike 'Blood Diamond" Mathetha will debut at UFC 271 

Israel Adesanya's teammate Mike Mathetha, aka 'Blood Diamond', is reportedly making his debut at UFC 271 against Orion Cosce. The card has been scheduled for February 12, 2022. However, the location and venue, is yet to be decided.

Blood Diamond officially signed a contract with the UFC under the welterweight division in July this year, as reported by his team.

The 31-year-old Kiwi currently holds three professional MMA fights to his credit and is all set to go for his fourth one and also to add on to his current winning record of 3-0.

Blood Diamond made his professional debut in May 2017 at SFS 1- Shuriken Fight Series 1 against Jo Van Duin. He won the fight by TKO in the second round.

His second professional fight took place in July 2018 at HFS - Hex Fight Series 1 where he submitted his opponent, Hyun Min Hwang, via rear-naked choke in the first round.

His third and most recent pro-MMA fight took place under the EMMA banner. In February 2020 where he faced Dimps Tahau Tiopira Gillies at Eternal Mixed Martial Arts 50. Blood Diamond won the match via unanimous decision.

Orion Cosce, on the other hand, will be looking to avenge his first defeat. After running off seven straight finishes to start his pro career, the Contender Series contract winner was stopped by Philip Rowe in his octagon debut in July.

'Blood Diamond' reacts to his UFC signing

In an interview with 1News, Mathetha expressed his thoughts regarding his inclusion into The UFC.

Speaking about his UFC contract, Mathetha said:

"My phone has just been going crazy, my battery is low now... A lot of my close friends, all those people who’ve been supportive, they’re just like ‘no one deserves it more than you do.”

Congratulating the fighter, City Kickboxing coach Eugene Bareman said:

“No one else has been through more struggles than him. From financial struggles, to family problems, to personal problems – he’s had everything thrown at him over the years. This is a man that lived, for a year, underneath a cage in my gym. Just to get by. And just backing himself that he could make something of this.”

Blood Diamond also stated that his UFC contract was the result of his hard work.

Blood Diamonds' contract is for four fights under the welterweight division. The contract makes Mathetha the sixth fighter from City Kickboxing to debut in the UFC. Other City Kickboxing fighters who are on the UFC roster include Dan Hooker, Brad Riddell, Kai-Kara France, Shane Young, Carlos Ulberg and current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

