Israel Adesanya says Jon Jones' 'insecurity' and 'ego' will ensure that their fight happens

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya opened up on a myriad of topics.

Helwani questioned Adesanya regarding what would happen if he wins Jon Jones’ old UFC Light Heavyweight belt but the latter refrains from returning to the division. He also pointed out that Jones could likely end up fighting the winner of the UFC Heavyweight Championship matchup between reigning titleholder Stipe Miocic and challenger, Francis Ngannou.

Considering the variables at play, there is indeed a realistic possibility that the fight between Adesanya and Jones might not come to fruition.

Israel Adesanya, however, asserted that he’s quite confident that the highly awaited grudge match between him and Jon Jones would surely come to be. The Last Stylebender stated –

“There’s ego. His insecurity and his ego – Trust me. I know this guy (Jon Jones). It will happen. There’s no way that fight’s not gonna happen.”

Additionally, when probed as to why he isn’t campaigning to face Jones right now rather than next year, Adesanya said,

“Be patient. A lot of people lose their life because they don’t have patience. They want things now.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Adesanya added that should Jones win the UFC Heavyweight Championship, he wouldd challenge him for the same and become an unprecedented three-weight UFC champion, holding the Middleweight, Light Heavyweight, and Heavyweight belts.

“I am blessed and highly favored”

Sometimes I just have to laugh at my life and how it plays out 😂

Bless me, bless you xo pic.twitter.com/buLx11VD4o — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 31, 2020

Just another night at the Jones residence, always grinding pic.twitter.com/ooKBlHcMZT — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 28, 2020

Advertisement

Israel Adesanya faces a tough test against Jan Blachowicz

Prior to his much-awaited fight against Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya faces a dangerous challenge as he moves up from the Middleweight to the Light Heavyweight division to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the UFC Light Heavyweight belt.

Despite the large majority of MMA fans and experts picking Adesanya as the favorite to defeat the Polish fighter and earn the rare accolade of being a UFC double champ, the fact remains that a battle against Blachowicz is a high-risk fight for any MMA competitor.

The Polish KO artist scored an incredible win against Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 in September of this year. At the very same event, we witnessed Israel Adesanya beat Paulo Costa in equally impressive fashion.

UFC is likely to announce the date and additional details regarding the champion vs. champion matchup between Middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya and Light Heavyweight titlist Jan Blachowicz in the days to come.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Jon Jones’ next fight that’s set to take place in the Heavyweight division is yet to be announced.

What are your views on Israel Adesanya’s statements? Sound off in the comments.