Israel Adesanya screaming instructions during Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker gets fans trolling - "Bro thinks he’s the main character"

Israel Adesanya was completely engrossed in the moment during the 'Day of Reckoning' bout where Joseph Parker earned the upset victory over Deontay Wilder.

In footage posted by MMA Orbit on X, the former UFC middleweight champion can be heard screaming advice on how to employ feints and control the ring. Unfortunately for him, boxing fans seem convinced that the MMA fighter lacks the credibility to dish out such advice to a seasoned pugilist.

Watch Israel Adesanya shouting out instructions below:

Expand Tweet

Sure enough, fight fans showed no mercy and flooded social media, trolling 'The Last Stylebender'.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

"Izzy thinking he's the main character as always."

"Izzy is Arab now [former Chinese]."

"Bro thinks he's the main character."

"F**k off [yo]u can't box, lmao."

"It's funny because it has shades of him vs. [Sean] Strickland. He was down on the scorecard and still was running away trying to box backwards and counter."

"Lil bro wants to be included so bad."

"Bro needed to give himself advice as Strickland was pounding him."

"He must have not heard him because boxing advice from Izzy would have got him slept."

Screenshots courtesy @mma_orbit on X

Has Israel Adesanya boxed professionally?

While boxing fans did not appreciate Israel Adesanya screaming instructions during Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, the Nigerian-born Kiwi is not as green to the pugilistic arts as one might think.

Per BoxRec, Adesanya holds a respectable professional boxing record of 5-1, with his sole defeat coming in his debut against Daniel Ammann, who was 29-7-1 at the time of their fight.

Watch a short clip of Israel Adesanya boxing below:

The UFC star then racked up five back-to-back wins in 2015, including a second-round KO over fellow New Zealander Asher Derbyshire.