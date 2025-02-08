Israel Adesanya shares final prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 312: "Gonna do it the way he does" 

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his prediction for the upcoming UFC middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland at UFC 312. Having faced both men in title fights in the past, 'The Last Stylebender' provided some valuable insight into the main event battle in Sydney, Australia.

In a recent video released on social media, Adesanya made his pick, saying:

"To be honest, it's gonna be Dricus [du Plessis] doing what he does and [Sean] Strickland might wrestle better, but he's not going to initiate it. If he can have his defense on point, he might be able to beat Dricus, but I think Dricus is just too tough...

"I think Dricus is going to win, but he's going to do it the way he does - which is stubborn and take him down and try to beat Strickland up."

Listen to Israel Adesanya here:

Dricus du Plessis believes he's improved significantly since first Strickland fight

The first time Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland fought was in UFC 297 in January 2024. 'DDP' narrowly defeated 'Tarzan' via a split decision, and fans have since been clamoring for a rematch to properly settle the score.

After their fight, Strickland beat former title challenger Paulo Costa, while du Plessis defended the belt against Israel Adesanya. Following their respective wins, a rematch was set between the two.

Speaking to veteran fight journalist Kevin Iole on YouTube, Dricus du Plessis spoke of the massive difference in his skill today and when he first fought Sean Strickland:

"I evolved, ever-evolving, getting better every fight and this time I'm going to be even better. This time I'll be better than I was against Adesanya. That night, I did what I had to to win that fight...The split decision was actually a shock to me because I don't think it was a split decision. I think it was a clear unanimous decision, but it was an amazing fight. It was a great fight."

Both men are claiming that they are far different now compared to their first battle. If both claims are true, fans will be treated to another nail-biting, razor-close contest. Perhaps the difference now is we'll see a finish.

Listen to du Plessis here (4:08):

