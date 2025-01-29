  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Israel Adesanya shares four-word message looking back at the time Drake bet on him ahead of UFC 276

Israel Adesanya shares four-word message looking back at the time Drake bet on him ahead of UFC 276

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Jan 29, 2025 00:12 GMT
MMA: JUL 02 UFC 276 - Source: Getty
Israel Adesanya looks back on Drake bet at UFC 276 [Image credits: Getty Images]

Israel Adesanya has not entered the octagon since last August when he challenged Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 305, suffering a fourth-round submission loss. 'The Last Stylebender' is set to make his return this weekend as he faces Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 250, which will mark his first non-title bout in nearly six years, competing for the belt 12 times over that span.

The No.2-ranked middleweight recently responded to a post from SportsCenter's official Instagram account revisiting the time when Drake bet on him ahead of UFC 276. The pair had a conversation on FaceTime, which was shared with the caption:

"When Drake called Israel Adesanya to tell him he bet a $1 million on him to win ahead of his title fight at UFC 276💰 #UFCSaudiArabia (via @stylebender)"
also-read-trending Trending

Adesanya jumped in the comments, responding:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"“What f**kin’ curse?!” IYKYK. 💰💰💰"

Check out the post from SportsCenter and Israel Adesanya's response below:

Adesanya was able to get past the so-called Drake curse as he defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision at UFC 276. It marked his fifth time defending his middleweight title, trailing only UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva for the most in divisional history.

Israel Adesanya set to compete in non-title bout for the first time in nearly six years

Israel Adesanya has solidified his legacy as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. While he is not done competing, he will surely be headed to the UFC Hall of Fame when he decides to hang up his gloves.

The No.2-ranked middleweight is set to compete in his first non-title bout in more than half a decade, an impressive stat that Home of Fight shared on X, posting:

"😳📊 INSANE FACT: Israel Adesanya will be competing in his first non-title fight for the first time vs. Nassourdine Imavov since facing Anderson Silva at UFC 234 in February 2019. Adesanya had 12 title fights in a row and won 8 of them."

Check out the post from Home of Fight below:

Adesanya's legendary reign includes becoming the first two-time middleweight champion in UFC history. The bout will also mark his first time not headlining a pay-per-view card since UFC 230.

It will be 'The Last Stylebender's first time competing outside of a pay-per-view event since The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale. Despite his recent skid, the No.2-ranked middleweight likely remains one win away from a title opportunity.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी