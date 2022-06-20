Watch: Israel Adesanya shares gripping new "Legacy" video for his apparel brand Engage

Israel Adesanya’s activities go beyond the fight business as the reigning UFC middleweight champion has his own apparel brand called Engage.

In the latest ad video, Israel Adesanya talks about his legacy as being the greatest at what he does. The video features clips of Adesanya’s training and day-to-day activities.

Watch Israel Adesanya’s ‘Legacy’ video below:

On the company's website, there is a statement about the brand being designed for fighters who battle everyday struggles:

“Engage is for the determined. Engage is for the obsessive. Engage is for those who have stepped into the cage and Engage is for those whose fight takes place outside of it. Engage is for the people who don't stop, and who don't give up, and who don't compromise. Engage is for the sacrifice, and Engage is for the sacrifices made so far. Engage is for the day-in day-out drive to improve yourself to be better.”

The brand offers both apparel clothes, fighting and training gear, MMA and boxing gloves, shin guards, headgear and many more. Most of the items are based around the persona of the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya trains with Alexander Volkanovski ahead of fight against Jared Cannonier

‘The Last Stylebender’ is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas. During his preparation, he trains alongside fellow UFC featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski as both are members of the City Kickboxing gym based in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Aussie fighter will defend his featherweight belt at the same event, so it’s only natural that the two of them would help one another with their training.

Watch Adesanya and Volkanovsi spar together in the clip below:

Adesanya last fought at UFC 271, where he successfully defended his belt against Robert Whittaker in a title fight rematch. It was his fourth successful defense, as the Nigerian has won four of his last five fights, with the sole loss of his career coming at the hands of former light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz at UFC 259.

Alexander Volkanovski rides a 21-fight winning streak. He is preparing for a trilogy fight against former featherweight champion Max Holloway. The two have fought before on two different occasions at UFC 245 and UFC 251 with Volkanovski being victorious in both encounters, ending Holloway's reign in the process.

