Israel Adesanya shares heartwarming story of his parents watching UFC fights and sharing notes on middleweight contenders

Israel Adesanya recently shared a heart-warming story of how his parents watch UFC fights even when he is not competing and take notes about other middleweight contenders.

Adesanya's parents were present in the octagon after 'The Last Stylebender' defeated Kelvin Gastelum to capture the interim middleweight title at UFC 236.

He said that even though his parents were not on-board with his career choice at first, they supported him throughout his career. He added that he had to return them the love after getting the first taste of UFC gold.

Here's what Adesanya stated while chatting to BT Sport:

"After the Gastelum fight after I won the belt, I was like I honored you. Because without them, my career wouldn't be what it is and that's what I said that on the mic. After I defended my title for the first time, my first title defense, I had honor my parents because without them I wouldn't be here.

"Even though they weren't really on board at first, what I wanted to do with the game, they supported me regardless. I wanted to do this, and the people you love, you support them. I had to honor them."

Israel Adesanya went on to add that his parents are really smart. They keep an eye on other middleweight contenders as well and watch UFC fights even when their son is not fighting. They make notes on Adesanya's potential opponents and hand it to him.

"She (his mother) watches the fights ewen when I'm not fighting in the UFC. They watch and they breakdown the middleweight fighters on the card.... They would give me little notes to make sure."

Watch Israel Adesanya's interview to BT Sports below:

Israel Adesanya is set to return against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya will look to defend his title, for the fifth time, against Jared Cannonier next month. Since winning the belt at UFC 243, he has already defeated the likes of Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, and Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya's latest win came at UFC 271 against Whittaker. Jared Cannonier fought on the same card and earned a knockout win against Derek Brunson. 'The Killa Gorilla' called for his title shot after the win.

Watch Jared Cannonier's octagon interview at UFC 271:

The middleweight title fight between Adesanya and Cannonier will headline the UFC 276 card. The trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for the featherweight title will take up the co-main event spot.

