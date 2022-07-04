Israel Adesanya reveals two other WWE superstars 'on the list' for future entrances, explains why he opted for The Undertaker's

Israel Adesanya delivered another classic walkout for the main event of UFC 276. Adesanya paid homage to WWE legend The Undertaker by replicating his famous walkout. The Undertaker's iconic theme song started playing, followed by Adesanya slowly walking in and carrying his opponent Jared Cannonier's urn. There was also purple lighting and Adesanya donned a black hat. During an interview with reporter McKenzie Pavacich, Adesanya revealed what inspires these walkouts, saying:

"I just feel the moment. This came to me around Tuesday. I was just sitting around with the boys, lit one up and then just like during our workouts at the gym sometimes I'll have like throwback attitude era entrances. Bautista was on the list, Stone-Cold was on the list, but then this just felt right."

So it seems as if this walk-out wasn't too elaborately planned but rather more spur-of-the-moment. Israel Adesanya is known for his colorful walkouts, having done spectacles like choreographed dance routines.

Adesanya went on to provide insight as to why he feels so compelled to put so much effort into these walkouts, stating:

"It's just art man. This is the biggest show of the year so I gotta show out you know. And yeah, it was entertaining. Just like the fight."

At the very least, Israel Adesanya managed to entertain the fans with his walk-out. However, the bout itself has been described as a snoozefest. Many fighters and fans have expressed this opinion, with Kevin Holland being one of the notables to tweet out:

You can watch Adesanya's full interview with McKenzie Pavacich below:

Chael Sonnen on Israel Adesanya's walkout: 'It was great, it really was great'

'The Bad Guy' weighed in on Israel Adesanya's walkout during an episode of Beyond The Fight. Chael advocated for fans to appreciate what he did more, saying:

"It was great, it really was great. Particularly when you think of the appreciation that was over and above. He did not have to do that. Our bargain was already made."

Sonnen is referring to the fact that fighters have no obligation to entertain during a walkout as it is not contractual. Sonnen went on to say how it even puts the fighter at risk, stating:

"And when you understand, how would you like to do that? How would you like to be about to fight for your life? For your life, for your livelihood. How would you like to be in that pressure cooker of a situation and not have complete focus because you took it out to entertain not yourself, you wanted to do it for the fans. You wanted to throw them something extra right? That's a cool thing."

You can watch the full episode of Beyond The Fight Below:

