Israel Adesanya shares a picture of incredible body transformation ahead of light heavyweight debut at UFC 259

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is moving up a weight class to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight strap. Ahead of the fight at UFC 259, Adesanya took to Twitter to reveal his body transformation.

Israel Adesanya is known for being a 'lean' middleweight. The Kiwi usually does not cut much weight leading up to his bouts and makes 185 pounds with ease. Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero are two fighters that Adesanya has fought in the recent past who are considered to be 'big' middleweights.

It was apparent that Adesanya decided to stay lean in these fights and utilize his swift striking to win. So, when it was announced that Adesanya would make a jump to 205 lbs in 2021, MMA pundits speculated that he would not bulk up to face the Polish champion at light heavyweight.

However, judging by Adesanya's recent post, it looks like is gaining muscle leading up to UFC 259.

If Israel Adesanya secures the victory at UFC 259, he will become the fifth UFC athlete to hold two belts simultaneously. Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, and Amanda Nunes are the other four on the list of rare athletes who have become double champions in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya will move up to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259, @danawhite told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/FVt5v8BV2o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 31, 2020

UFC 259 might become the biggest card of the year

Apart from Israel Adesanya's much-anticipated leap to the light heavyweight division, the UFC 259 fight card features two other title bouts as well.

Advertisement

Women's featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will face former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson. Anderson is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and will seek to capture the title in the co-main event at UFC 259. If Nunes emerges victorious, she will further cement her legacy as a dominant double champ in the UFC.

The main card also features a third title fight. Bantamweight champion Petr Yan will be making his first title defense against No.1 ranked Aljamain Sterling. This is an exciting matchup as Sterling and Yan have taken jabs at each other on social media and the buzz surrounding their rivalry is at an all-time high.

ICYMI: March 6th is a can't miss Saturday night 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ECZEaQpvFc — UFC (@ufc) January 27, 2021

All things considered, UFC 259 is set to become a blockbuster for MMA fans. It will be interesting to see whether the landscape of the UFC changes with Israel Adesanya's move up to light heavyweight.