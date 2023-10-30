Israel Adesanya shares video evidence of ‘Superman Punch’ point deduction, sparks online debate amidst memories of Fury vs. Ngannou

Israel Adesanya recently sparked an online debate as he posted a video of being deducted a point for a 'Superman Punch' amidst memories of this past weekend's Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout.

The former UFC middleweight champion took to his X account, where he posted video evidence of being deducted a point after landing a 'Superman Punch'. He mentioned that the reasoning was for his foot being off the ground and noted that the sport is great but he believes the business of boxing is very corrupt.

He wrote:

"Boxing as a sport is beautiful. Boxing as a business is corrupt as f**k! For example…March 2015, in this clip I get illegally hit and my opponent doesn’t get a point deducted. I rock him and put him on the canvas and it’s considered a slip. I throw a Superman Punch rocking him again and get warned cuz my foot was off the ground and it’s “illegal”"

Fans reacted to Israel Adesanya's video by supporting his claims regarding the sport being corrupt and complimenting the skills he displayed. They mentioned that there is uncertainty at time as to what is deemed legal or illegal and that some fighters get unfairly penalized as a result, writing:

"MMA>Boxing forever." [@ShockerMax - X]

"This! Same way Prichard Colon was illegally punched and wasn’t lucky to tell the story. BOXING AS A BUSINESS IS VERY CORRUPT!" [@MelaninMaris - X]

"The system has been always corrupt" [@favour_capalot - X]

"Wow you use to cook in the boxing ring" [@ian_kathurima - X]

"That Ali Shuffle was nice" [@AndrewAntonios_ - X]

"I said it, 'boxing business' will destroy 'boxing sport'" [@OparaVik - X]

Despite stating that he won't ever compete in another boxing bout, it will be interesting to see whether Israel Adesanya reconsiders should he receive a lucrative offer after his MMA career is over.

Israel Adesanya compliments Francis Ngannou on his performance against Tyson Fury

Israel Adesanya recently complimented his longtime friend Francis Ngannou following his incredible performance against lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury this past Saturday, with many believing that 'The Predator' should have been awarded the decision win.

'Izzy' took to his X account, where he congratulated the former UFC heavyweight champion for betting on himself and silencing the doubters with his performance. He mentioned that he took Fury to his limits and shook up the world, writing:

"Against all odds and coming out on TOP...Stepping into the squared circle and going toe to toe with the greatest heavyweight in boxing. My brother @francisngannou…you shook up the WORLD"

