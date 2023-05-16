UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has left fans stunned with a promo for his next fight.

Adesanya was in action at UFC 287 earlier this year in Miami, where he knocked out bitter rival Alex Pereira to re-claim his title. It has since been revealed that the 33-year-old's next fight will be against the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis, slated for UFC 290 in July.

With his next opponent set to be either Whittaker or du Plessis, Adesanya recently posted a promo for the title eliminator bout on his YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER.

Take a look at the promo below:

Reacting to the same, fans filled the comment section of the video with their praises and were clearly excited for Israel Adesanya's next challenge. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"This sh*t was COLD. Give that editor a raise!!!"

"Wow u smashed that promo!!!Fu**ing loved it."

"That sent shivers down my spine!! #UNLEASHED"

"Holy smokes! That was epic!"

"Sick promo!! The nostalgia hits hard on this one"

Israel Adesanya next fight: Robert Whittaker claims 'The Last Stylebender' does not want to fight him again

Ahead of his fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290, Robert Whittaker has made a bold claim about his former foe, Israel Adesanya. While the first bout between the two was dominantly won by Adesanya via knockout, the rematch was much closer.

As a result, Whittaker is riding high on confidence and feels like he can get the job done against Adesanya if they are to square off again. Speaking about a potential trilogy against the UFC middleweight champion in an interview with Fox Sports Australia, 'The Reaper' claimed that 'The Last Stylebender' does not want to fight him again:

"He doesn’t want to fight me, I’m the hardest fight in the division for him. That first one, not so good for me. The second one, nearly. This third one though, I have a really good feeling I am going to win."

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments below (4:35):

Robert Whittaker holds the No.2 spot in the divisional rankings. Since his second defeat to Israel Adesanya last year, the Australian bounced back with a dominant showing against Marvin Vettori. Meanwhile, the surging Dricus du Plessis is 5-0 in the UFC, with four finishes, and currently occupies the No.6 spot in the rankings.

Adesanya has notably made it clear that he wants fresh blood and is hoping for a du Plessis victory.

