"Who was the last person you made look easy?" - Israel Adesanya fires shots at Jared Cannonier during UFC 276 press conference

Israel Adesanya fired multiple shots at Jared Cannonier during tonight’s UFC 276 pre-fight press conference. Throughout the lead-up to their upcoming UFC middleweight title matchup, Cannonier has repeatedly claimed that he’ll make his fight against 'Izzy' look ‘easy.’

During the press conference, ‘The Last Stylebender’ referred to Jared Cannonier’s ‘easy’ jibes, sounding off on 'The Killa Gorilla.' In response to being asked where his confidence levels are for their highly-anticipated fight, Israel Adesanya stated:

“Very high. Before the start of this camp, [coach] Eugene [Bareman] said the last camp was great. How can I top it? I felt like I did that. And I’ve been hearing all he [Cannonier] has been talking about – ‘easy work, easy work.’”

Adesanya proceeded to look at Cannonier, saying:

“Who was the last person you made look easy? Who was the last person you made look easy? Exactly. No. You made no one look easy...and guess what? You’re next. I’m gonna make you easy work.”

Not one to be outdone, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ fired back by asserting that he’ll be the one who will make Israel Adesanya look like easy work on fight night.

Check out Adesanya’s comments in the Sportskeeda MMA Originals video below:

Jared Cannonier doesn’t see Israel Adesanya as an enemy, expresses his respect ahead of UFC 276

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will put his title on the line against challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2nd. Although Cannonier has vowed to make easy work of the champion, he recently clarified that he doesn’t mean to disrespect 'Izzy.'

During an interview with Submission Radio, Cannonier highlighted that he doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder, adding that he and ‘The Last Stylebender’ are just battling for their respective paths to greatness.

Cannonier emphasized that he doesn’t view Adesanya as his enemy, saying:

“I don't want to poeticize the whole thing, but I don't see him as my enemy or anything like that. I see us as co-workers. I see us as two guys hustling. We found our hustle, we found our niche, and we're going to exploit it to the best of our ability."

Furthermore, the 38-year-old pointed out that their fight isn’t about hate and violence, but rather about martial arts. Cannonier said:

“He's a martial artist, I'm a martial artist. We're going to come together, we're going to create energy and create the best f***ing thing you guys have ever seen on TV.”

Watch Cannonier's interview in the video below:

