Israel Adesanya has a strong message for fans who approach him for a photograph

Israel Adesanya may very well be the most popular UFC fighter currently. While, on the one hand, he has established his legacy as one of the greatest strikers in UFC history in just nine outings for the promotion, on the other, his love for all things nerdy such as manga and anime has made him a cult figure amongst non-purists as a bonafide entertainer.

Israel Adesanya’s latest outing against Paulo Costa was perhaps, one of the best displays of striking prowess in recent times.

However, it seems that while Israel Adesanya loves to interact with his fans, as depicted by his active social media interactions with his followers and numerous appearances in cross-promotional sporting and entertainment events, the importance of personal space and privacy is not lost on “The Last Stylebender”.

In a strongly-worded tweet earlier in the day, Israel Adesanya made it clear that he does not care for fans intruding his personal space and has warned people to stay away from him when he does not feel like interacting with the public.

Israel Adesanya's tweet

Israel Adesanya does not want to be disturbed while meditating or napping

“oMg cOsTA iS iN HiS hEaD!” 🥰😎

The experts never cease to amaze me.

Especially when they’ve never been tested.

October 13, 2020

Israel Adesanya is one of the most vocal proponents of the benefits of meditating and has been quite vocal about the advantages of ‘shower meditation’ – which forms a major part of his fight camps and MMA training.

In an interview a few months ago, he also stated that he ‘loves to nap’ during the day, especially while traveling and on long drives, as it ‘rejuvenates’ him.

In his tweet, Israel Adesanya states that he wants to “F*ck your photo” while addressing the issue of fans approaching him when he is napping or meditating.

One can relate to Israel’s sentiments as even the friendliest celebrities have a right to privacy.

When you give her the best 2 mins of her life on gas station DICK PILLS

Lol this the last time you finished someone.

💊😃👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/xOfge4xof3 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 9, 2020

As far as his MMA career is concerned, the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be keeping a close eye on the Robert Whittaker-Jared Cannonier fight at UFC 254 wherein, in all probability, he will defend his title against the winner.

He will also, it seems, continue with his year-long social media duel with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.