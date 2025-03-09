Israel Adesanya takes a shot at haters mocking 'Saturday morning cartoon' watchers

Israel Adesanya has not attempted to hide his love for anime and animated series, which he often integrates into his persona inside and outside the octagon. His nickname, 'The Last Stylebender', is inspired by Avatar: The Last Airbender. He has a tattoo of Toph Beifong on his forearm and also uses references to anime in his fight entrances and on social media.

Having created a character around his fascination with anime, he dismisses the idea that animated series are only for kids. The same unapologetic aura while entering into the UFC marks this hesitancy in embracing his interests that, despite opposition, is marked similar to that which applies to being a fan of cartoons and anime is no different from a fan of anything else.

Adesanya captioned his Instagram story, saying:

"You're not too cool for Saturday morning cartoons. Lol grow up!"

Screenshot of Israel Adesanya's story about watching Saturday morning cartoons. [Image courtesy: @stylebender]

Israel Adesanya nails Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev strategy

Israel Adesanya predicted that if Justin Gaethje fought smartly, the short-notice factor wouldn’t be a problem, and that’s exactly what happened. With a full training camp, 'The Highlight' came in prepared, stayed composed, and executed his game plan to perfection.

Rafael Fiziev, despite his explosiveness and striking prowess, had to deal with the pressure of stepping in on short notice, which made a big difference in the later rounds. The former BMF champion's experience, cardio, and ability to adapt gave him the edge, allowing him to dictate the fight's pace. Adesanya said:

"I think if Gaethje fights smart, it won’t be a factor. He’s got a full camp. Exactly—he’s had a full camp, while Fiziev took this on short notice. It’s a risk, but if Fiziev gets it done, it’s a big win for him over a guy who already beat him."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments in the video below: (7:32)

'The Stylebender' was spot-on with his prediction because Gaethje won via decision, just as he predicted. While Fiziev certainly had his moments, 'The Highlight's' pressure, toughness, and very tactical striking were part of the winning formula throughout three rounds. He didn't become reckless with his striking; he used the wisdom of his experience to pick his shots and fit in the more significant damage. Ultimately, Gaethje's smart approach and full preparation clinched him the victory.

