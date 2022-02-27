Israel Adesanya uses iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger line to show off bulked-up physique 

Israel Adesanya recently took to social media to post a bulked-up picture of himself.

In the process, the UFC middleweight champion referenced Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous line from the movie 'The Terminator':

“I’ll be back” *Arnold voice*"

Check out Adesanya's Twitter post below:

Adesanya looks a lot more muscular in the photo than when he fights in the 185 lb division.

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger is one of the pioneers of modern bodybuilding. He is a seven-time Mr. Olympia winner, which was a record at one point in time.

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger's training blueprint below:

Israel Adesanya is often remarked upon as a skinny fighter by his opponents. He is not as muscular as some of his past rivals like Paulo Costa or current Bellator fighter Yoel Romero.

However, his substantial skills make up for his apparent lack of muscle. 'The Last Stylebender' sits atop the UFC middleweight division, having recently defended his title in a rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Israel Adesanya wants to fight Jared Cannonier next

Adesanya wants a bout against Jared Cannonier next. 'The Killa Gorilla' is one of the few top 185 pounders whom Israel Adesanya is yet to fight. Furthermore, Cannonier has solidified his position as the clear-cut No.1 contender with a win over Derek Brunson at UFC 271.

Check out the best finishes of Jared Cannonier in the UFC:

Adesanya has beaten almost all the top contenders in the 185 lb weight class. He holds multiple wins against the likes of Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker.

However, Cannonier presents an exciting puzzle for the Nigerian-born New Zealander. 'The Killa Gorilla' possesses legitimate knockout power in his hands, with the ability to put anybody's lights out with one shot.

Watch Adesanya being himself:

On the other hand, the champion is more of a technician. 'The Last Stylebender' relies on accuracy rather than power. He might just be required to showcase his full arsenal of skills against someone like Cannonier.

It will be interesting to see what type of gameplan Cannonier implements as well. Whether he decides to stick with his striking or test his grappling against Adesanya remains to be seen. For so long the dark horse of the middleweight division, Jared Cannonier might finally get a chance to realize his dream against 'The Last Stylebender'.

