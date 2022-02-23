Israel Adesanya calls potential future opponent Jared Cannonier "the dark horse" of the middleweight division

Israel Adesanya has once again confirmed that Jared Cannonier is next in line to face him for the UFC middleweight title.

'The Last Stylebender' recently appeared for an interview with Talksport. When asked who was next for him, here's what the champion had to say:

"Jared Cannonier. He fought on my card, I like the guy. He is the dark horse of the division. I've set him up twice now to try and fight me. And he fumbled. This time he didn't. He is ready to rumble."

Check out the interview below:

Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker for the second time at UFC 271. After consecutive rematch wins, 'The Last Stylebender' is looking for fresh blood in the division.

Here's where Jared Cannonier fits the bill perfectly. 'The Killa Gorilla' once again showed off his knockout prowess as he stopped Derek Brunson at UFC 271. Despite being initially outgrappled by his opponent, Cannonier found a way to put Brunson away with a devastating second-round knockout.

Check out Cannonier's post-fight interview below:

Cannonier successfully spoiled Brunson's hopes of challenging for the UFC title and his aspirations to take on Adesanya in a rematch.

Stylistically, many believe Cannonier could be a great dance partner for Israel Adesanya. 'The Killa Gorilla' possesses legitimate knockout power. However, time and again, Adesanya's striking wizardry has proven to be too much for his opponents to handle.

Israel Adesanya on his performance in the rematch against Robert Whittaker

At UFC 271, Israel Adesanya doubled his winning score against 'The Reaper'. However, 'The Last Stylebender' was disappointed with his showing. He expected an improved performance from his first win against Whittaker.

Here's how Adesanya viewed his victory against Whittaker in the main event of the UFC 271 pay-per-view:

"The fight was not what I wanted to be. Because the way I beat him the first time, I annihilated him. So, I expected to do better the second time. He has gotten better. But I still didn't think he was on my level. I feel the fight, I haven't watched it back yet, I will soon," said Adesanya.

The middleweight champion also opined that he took his foot off the gas. He emphasized that he won't make the same mistake in his next contest.

Check out Adesanya's post-fight interview below:

Nevertheless, it seems like an exciting match-up between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier is set to take place next. It will be interesting to see if 'The Killa Gorilla' can present 'The Last Stylebender' with a new challenge, as the middleweight champion looks to defend his belt for the fifth time.

