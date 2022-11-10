Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: How many times have both the men been knocked out in their careers?

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is all set to take on former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Their fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 12.

Let's take a look at how many times the two men have been knocked out in their combat sports careers.

Both Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have been knocked out just once in their careers. The defeats took place during their kickboxing days.

Interestingly, 'The Last Stylebender's' only KO loss came against his UFC 281 opponent at Glory of Heroes 7 in March 2017. Pereira knocked out the UFC middleweight champion with a crushing left hook in the third round.

Watch Adesanya get knocked out by Pereira below:

The Kiwi also succumbed to a unanimous decision loss to 'Poatan' at Glory of Heroes 1 in 2016.

Former Glory kickboxing champion Alex Pereira's only knockout loss came at Kunlun Fight 48 in July 2016 against Artur Kyshenko.

Watch Pereira getting knocked out by Artur Kyshenko below:

However, neither fighter has been knocked out in their MMA career so far.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander's only loss in the cage came in a failed attempt to capture the 205lbs belt from Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Blachowicz defeated Adesanya via unanimous decision.

Pereira's only loss came in his MMA debut at Jungle Fight 82, where he was submitted by Quemuel Ottoni in the third round.

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: odds comparison for UFC 281

As UFC 281 draws near, let's take a look at how the betting odds are shaping up for the main event clash between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

As per the live odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, reigning champion Adesanya is a -205 favorite over Pereira, who is the +175 underdog.

Image courtesy @sportsbook.draftkings.com

This means that a $1000 wager on the champion will provide users with a payout of $1,487 if Adesanya successfully defends his title. On the other hand, the same bet on the Brazilian will offer a payout of $2,750 if he emerges victorious.

'Poatan' currently holds an MMA record of six wins against a loss, while Adesanya's record stands at 23 wins against one loss.

Poll : 0 votes