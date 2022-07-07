"This is the most fascinating, unexpected match of 2022" - Chael Sonnen explains why Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira is much more interesting than first thought

'The Last Stylebender' Israel Adesanya has never shied away from a challenge. After his UFC 276 victory, Izzy jumped on a chance to get his hands on his formidable opponent from the past, Alex Pereira.

MMA analyst and former contender for the UFC Championship, Chael Sonnen recently put things in perspective for the fight fans on how they should view this third fight between Adesnaya and Pereira.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen confessed that he thinks that Israel Adesanya is still bothered by the two losses he suffered at the hands of 'Poatan' back when they locked horns inside the kickboxing ring.

"[Israel] Adesanya looks at this directly insulted by [Alex] Pereira. Pereira got the best of him over there [kickboxing] and stopped him from getting his dreams.

"Now, Izzy [Adesanya] is saying, 'He's [Pereira] coming over here [in UFC] and trying to do this here. He saw what I'm doing. He saw the attention and the success I'm having. He literally came here to stop me again'."

Sonnen talked about how Adesanya didn't miss a chance to fight Pereira again, this time inside the ocatgon. Furthermore, he claimed that if there was any other fighter, then he would've dodged the challenge.

'The Last Stylebender' recently admitted that he wants to change people's minds on how they view the rivalry between them. Izzy wants people to forget that he suffered two back-to-back losses against Pereira and this time he will emerge victorious.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira took everyone by surprise

Speaking on his episode, Sonnen noted that this fight is more complicated than people think it is. Even though Pereira cleanly beat Adesanya during their previous encounters, the fight fans are rooting for Izzy.

"The person [Alex Pereira] that had the success is not the favorite. They are the underdog. Is that a confidence builder for one? Or is it a pressure reducer for the other, we don't know. This is the most fascinating, unexpected match of 2022".

You can watch Sonnen's take on Adesanya vs. Pereira below:

Surely Pereira will have a tough time dancing inside the octagon with Adesnaya because of his sheer dominance and brilliance in MMA. However, nothing can be said now as both of these fighters are as ruthless as they come.

