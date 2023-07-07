Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones beef: Revisiting the bitter rivalry after the two buried the hatchet in viral clip

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones recently squashed their beef in a viral video this week, but there was a time when the two MMA stars looked set to face in the octagon.

The pair's rivarly began back in 2018 as Adesanya started to gather serious momentum in the octagon. His success then understandably brought comparisons to the greats like Anderson Silva, but many also compared his dominance to that of Jon Jones.

'Bones' didn't take kindly to that and thus their beef on social media began. At times their war of words have got personal, with the current heavyweight champ even once taking shots at Adesanya's father.

Jones previously tweeted:

"I'm curious to hear what this father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he's ready? Eugene [Bareman] definitely doesn't."

Adesanya responded by taking shots at Jones' mother:

"My pops already told me how I'd beat you. Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you've become."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender So to get ahead of all the bullshit coming. My statement below.

Lol if Jones has this much knowledge about the fight game and fame game he woulda known not to run back to the car to get the money and coke. Dumbass. So to get ahead of all the bullshit coming. My statement below.Lol if Jones has this much knowledge about the fight game and fame game he woulda known not to run back to the car to get the money and coke. Dumbass. https://t.co/pJnNTGqsNV

After a number of years of the two MMA stars seemingly hating eachother, Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones appear to have now buried the hatchet.

'The Last Stylebender' shared a video on Threads with the pair sitting down together. Both men had nothing but nicities to say about the other, reguarly referring to the other as "king."

Watch the video here:

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Jon Jones and Izzy hanging out together in Vegas Jon Jones and Izzy hanging out together in Vegas https://t.co/ieM3zar9Ta

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones share inspiring messages following their viral meetup

After the video of Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones went viral, both fighters took to Instagram to share a photo they had taken together.

Both posts were captioned with inspirational messages for their fans, with the general theme that life is too short to hold grudges in the fighting game. Adesanya wrote:

"Apes together strong!” - Caesar. I could tell yous a whole yarn about how this all happened, but it’s none of your business. This is between us, so just enjoy the moment. This sparked something in me…In young Izzy. Thank you @jonnybones."

Sharing a similar sentiment, 'Bones' also wrote his own message to 'The Last Stylebender' and his fans:

"We need more of this! Life’s too short to not be able to squash beef’s and get along with the homie. It was a real pleasure kicking it with middleweight champion @stylebender last night. Wish my man nothing but the best moving forward #respect."

Poll : 0 votes