"Life’s too short to not be able to squash beef’s" - Jon Jones shares inspiring message after internet-breaking meetup with Israel Adesanya

The MMA world exploded with excitement as Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones finally crossed paths in person, generating an unforgettable moment that captured the attention of countless fans.

The UFC middleweight champion took to Meta's new Threads platform, delighting fans with a remarkable surprise. He shared a heartwarming video capturing a joyful moment between him and Jones during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Check out the video below:

After years of intense rivalry and heated exchanges, former UFC adversaries appeared to have reconciled their differences. During Jon Jones' hiatus from the UFC, he engaged in a highly publicized Twitter feud with Israel Adesanya.

Their dislike for each other was palpable, and many speculated that 'The Last Stylebender' would even move up a weight class to challenge Jones if he had stayed in the light heavyweight division. However, recent developments indicate a potential shift in their relationship, as the two fighters seem to have patched things up.

Following their monumental meeting, 'Bones' took to his Instagram account and shared an uplifting message about resolving conflicts and putting aside past grievances:

"We need more of this! Life’s too short to not be able to squash beef’s and get along with the homie. It was a real pleasure kicking it with middleweight champion @stylebender last night. Wish my man nothing but the best moving forward #respect."

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Francis Ngannou senses Jon Jones will struggle against Stipe Miocic

After more than three years away from the sport, Jon Jones made a triumphant return by defeating Ciryl Gane in the headline bout of UFC 285 earlier this year.

Now, all eyes are on his next challenge as he is expected to face former champion Stipe Miocic. Miocic's last fight was against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in 2021, where he suffered a devastating knockout loss and dropped his title to the Cameroonian.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Predator' expressed his respect for Miocic, stating that he still considers him the best heavyweight in the UFC. Ngannou went on to predict that 'Bones' would have a tough time overcoming Miocic in a potential matchup:

"It's gonna be tough for Jones. I think we all don't give the credit that is due to Stipe. Stipe is not having enough credit. For me, he's still the guy at heavyweight. He's still the most challenging guy in the heavyweight division. If you get to fight Stipe, tell yourself that you are fighting for the world title."

Check out Ngannou's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes