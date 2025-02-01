Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov boils down a pivotal aspect, according to legendary boxing coach: "I'm not knocking Imavov by using this word"

Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov are scheduled to headline the UFC Fight Night 250 in Saudi Arabia. Imavov will walk into the fight riding high on a three-fight winning streak, whereas Adesanya is coming off two consecutive losses. A renowned boxing coach weighed in on the upcoming fight between the pair while choosing his pick for the showdown.

'The Last Stylebender' is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC middleweight rankings. In his recent fight, he sustained a fourth-round submission loss against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 and couldn't regain the title.

As he readies himself to return to the octagon, famed boxing trainer Teddy Atlas offers his two cents on the Adesanya-Imavov contest. Here's what he said on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas podcast.

"I'm gonna go with Adesanya. You know even at 35, I'm gonna go with...I'm not knocking on him (Imavov) by using this word, but I'm gonna go with the class, the guy has shown class, the level of ability that Imavov has not been able...he doesn't have that resume."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Teddy Atlas' preview of Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov below (5:00):

Francis Ngannou expresses his support for Israel Adesanya

Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, and Kamaru Usman are known to share a close bond. Some years ago, the trio reigned as champions of the heavyweight, middleweight, and welterweight divisions, respectively. They often addressed themselves as the three African kings of the company.

Ngannou left the UFC in 2023 after getting stripped of his title and signed with the PFL, whereas both Usman and Adesanya lost their belts in the promotion. As 'The Last Stylebender' gears up to lock horns with the No.5-ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov in his upcoming fight, Ngannou offered his support to close friend Adesanya.

'The Predator' posted a picture with Adesanya and wrote:

"Just 2 days before the battle for my brother, but he's stress-free and in high spirits; he even looks younger!"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.