Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali seemingly cheers Khamzat Chimaev’s concerning health update with cryptic statement

Khamzat Chimaev's dominant victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 might have been a bittersweet triumph. The Chechen phenom, who remains undefeated at 13-0, is currently battling a cascade of health issues that could sideline him for an extended period.

Chimaev's latest social media update painted a concerning picture. He revealed undergoing surgery for a hand injury sustained against Usman and suffering from persistent skin infections.

The fighter posted:

"I was very sick, my hand was injured, so I couldn’t return right away, I want to tell all the fountains, I want to see myself in battle more than all of you, I love this job, I will do and prove that I am the best, as always we do, and I will be back soon to Insha'Allal training."

Expand Tweet

Reacting to Chimaev's health concerns, former Bellator fighter Haim Gozali took to his official X handle and wrote:

"The work of the righteous is done by others"

Check out Gozali's post below:

Expand Tweet

Josh Thomson raises doubt after Khamzat Chimaev's recent performances

Khamzat Chimaev's meteoric rise in the UFC has seemingly hit a snag, with his recent performances sparking concerns about his long-term dominance. While the Chechen-born Swede's early outings were marked by explosive finishes and relentless pressure, his recent battles against elite competition like Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman have painted a different picture.

Chimaev's victories in these high-profile clashes were hard-fought and lacked the trademark explosiveness that once had fans in awe. This has led to whispers of a potential decline, with former UFC lightweight contender Josh Thomson voicing his skepticism on the 'Borz' hype train.

On the Weighing In podcast, Thomson expressed his reservations:

“I said this the last time I saw him fight: I’m not sold on him yet. I’m not sold on Khamzat Chimaev. Everyone’s like, ‘You’re stupid, you’re being a hater.’ I’m like, ‘No, I don’t care what you guys say.’ I’ve been in the fight game a long, long time. Fighters come, fighters go. They explode onto the scene and guess what? Then they linger around for a little bit hoping to get back on track, and some of them never do, and some have a resurgence."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:05:20 mark):