Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali shares three-emoji reaction to Belal Muhammad planning to train in Dagestan for next fight

Israeli MMA athlete Haim Gozali is not too pleased with the news of UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad possibly travelling to Dagestan in order to prepare for his next outing.

The Instagram account of ESPNMMA uploaded a post sharing the news of 'Remember the Name's' travel plans. Gozali took to the comment section to share his thoughts and posted three vomiting emojis to share his displeasure.

Check out a screenshot of Gozali's comment below:

Haim Gozali reacts to Belal Muhammad's travel plans

Muhammad's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently posted a Twitter thread indicating the UFC welterweight's possible plans to go to Dagestan to prepare for a potential encounter against Leon Edwards.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani also reported that the UFC was planning to schedule Edwards' next title defense against Muhammad at the UFC 300 event.

'Remember the Name' is currently on an incredible run in the UFC. The 35-year-old is on a 10-fight undefeated streak and has victories over highly skilled fighters like Demian Maia, Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns, Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque.

Muhammad and 'Rocky' first faced off in a five-round bout in March 2021. Unfortunately, the bout ended in a no-contest as an accidental eye poke by the current UFC champion rendered his opponent unable to continue.

So, considering 'Remember the Name's' current UFC run, in addition to his history with the champion, a fight between him and Edwards makes sense in the near future.

What is the beef between Belal Muhammad and Haim Gozali?

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad has been quite vocal about the on-going Israel-Palestine conflict and has made several posts on social media regarding the same. 'Remember the Name' has also been on the receiving end of backlash due to him voicing his opinions on the issue.

One such instance took place when former Bellator fighter Haim Gozali, who hails from Israel, uploaded a highly insensitive post on Instagram, targeting Muhammad along with other Muslim fighters.

The post featured an image of a missile which had the names of prominent fighters like Muhammad, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev written on it.

Check out Haim Gozali's post targeting Belal Muhammad and other fighters below (Content Warning: The tweet and offensive message discussed below contain potentially triggering content. Please proceed with caution):

