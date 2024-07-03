"It all adds up" - Undefeated Russian finisher Anatoly Malykhin says he remains fresh despite countless wars

At an age where even the best fighters in the world tend to slow down, 36-year-old Anatoly Malykhin believes he's still in his physical and mental prime.

ONE's first and only three-division MMA world champion recently addressed the issue of accumulative damage that fighters tend to experience over time.

Following a decorated career in freestyle wrestling, the Russian powerhouse made a seamless transition to mixed martial arts, racking up an immaculate 14-0 record with a ridiculous 100 percent finishing rate.

Despite the countless wars he's been in, Malykhin insists he hasn't taken significant damage, which allows him to stay at the top of his game.

'Sladkiy' shared in an appearance on Red Corner MMA's YouTube channel:

"Guys at the age of 35+ start wobbling for lighter hits. Your age and experience play a role. I've had 14 fights, I'm relatively fresh. Guys with 30 [or more] fights have taken more hits. It all adds up."

Truth be told, Anatoly Malykhin is mostly the one dishing out pain rather than the other way around.

The heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA conqueror uses his strong wrestling base to smash challengers into oblivion.

Let's not forget the dynamite he has tucked away in those fists, needing just one clean hit to change the whole complexion of a fight.

Watch the full interview in its entirety:

Anatoly Malykhin says criticism doesn't really bother him

Apart from being in peak physical condition, what separates Anatoly Malykhin from the rest of the pack is his strong mental fortitude.

The affable giant is all smiles outside the Circle, but turns into a complete beast once it's time to handle business.

Like every other successful professional athlete, even Malykhin deals with his fair share of detractors. However, he pays them no mind. The three-division MMA king shared:

"Some people started texting me... some bad things. It didn't bother me much, but my close ones, Johnny [my coach], my wife, my whole team worked so hard [for my success], and some people invalidate it. I don't really care."

Anatoly Malykhin will defend his heavyweight MMA crown for the first time against 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8 at State Farm Arena.

