"Some people invalidate it" - Three-division king Anatoly Malykhin addresses haters questioning his success

Anatoly Malykhin is not fazed by what people want to say about him.

The undefeated Russian became the first-ever three-weight world champion earlier this year at ONE 166 when he stopped Reinier de Ridder to win the middleweight MMA belt.

However, as he recently revealed in an interview with Red Corner MMA, there are some that look to downplay what he has been able to do in such a short time.

Malykhin is made of stronger stuff and so, it's unlikely that he will take such comments to heart, but he did say that his closest supporters didn't take it as well.

He spoke in the interview about how some negative messages got to his coach and his wife who have also put their hearts into his career and success:

"Some people started texting me... some bad things. It didn't bother me much, but my close ones, Johnny [my coach], my wife, my whole team worked so hard [for my success], and some people invalidate it. I don't really care, but I see that my wife and Johnny took it to heart."

Watch the full interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin will continue to prove people wrong

For a competitor like Anatoly Malykhin, it's becoming clear that pushback like this only fuels him even more.

Just like at ONE 166 where people questioned whether he would be able to make the middleweight limit safely, this was music to the ears of the Russian who loves to be told what he can't do so that he can prove people wrong.

This certainly isn't going to stop anytime soon but with three belts wrapped around him, Malykhin is becoming harder and harder to deny.

His next test sees him make his U.S. debut in Atlanta when he defends his heavyweight MMA crown against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane in the main event of ONE 169.

The event is set to air live from the State Farm Arena on November 8.

