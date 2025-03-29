"It was amazing" - Undefeated Adrian Lee reflects on epic highlight-reel win at ONE 172 in Saitama

MMA rising star Adrian Lee was very honored to be part of the historic and ground-breaking ONE 172 card last March 23 inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

Lee's appearance in the arena to compete became more special after he won his lightweight MMA match against Takeharu Ogawa via first-round submission to extend his undefeated run under the world's largest martial arts organization.

During his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, Lee couldn't contain his excitement and gratefulness to everyone who was in attendance in Saitama:

"It was amazing! That was amazing! I'm so grateful and happy that I got to compete here in Saitama, Japan. I love you guys so much!"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Apart from extending his win streak to three, 'The Phenom' also maintained his 100 percent finish rate and collected another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Lee defeated Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo in his first two bouts in the promotion. Both of those victories were also submission finishes, much like he did against Ogawa.

Adrian Lee wants to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time by becoming a multiple-division champion

The Prodigy Training Center representative Adrian Lee is not satisfied with all his current success because he recently revealed his main goal of becoming one of the greatest athletes in MMA history.

Ad

The 19-year-old undefeated rising star stated that his route to this feat is to win multiple world titles in different weight classes. Lee stated this during his post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, by saying:

"My goal in the sport is to be the greatest ever. I have really high aspirations, and I plan on taking multiple belts, and you know, see where that takes me."

Ad

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.