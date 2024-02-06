“It could be anyone” – Superlek doesn’t mind who he fights between Rodtang or Takeru in potential fight sequels

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is open to facing off against either Rodtang Jitmuangnon or Takeru Segawa in possible rematches down the line. He said it would be a great honor for him to battle legendary fighters like them once again.

‘The Kicking Machine’ fought Rodtang and Takeru in his last two fights, which he both won in convincing fashion.

He first took on ‘The Iron Man’ in September last year in a catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai clash. The contest turned out to be epic, with the Thai superstars going back-and-forth with explosive strikes for the entirety of the three–round contest. In the end though, it was the hand of Superlek which was raised in victory by unanimous decision.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout then battled Japanese legend Takeru on January 28 at ONE 165 in Japan. There he also earned a unanimous decision victory while leaving his opponent’s leg badly bruised from his torrid kicks.

Asked by the South China Morning Post in a recent interview on possible rematches with Rodtang and Takeru at some point, Superlek said he would be down for it, intimating:

“I’m glad that the talents of this generation are seen. Like Rodtang and Takeru are superstars, I’m happy to be in the field and be in the field and be seen on the same level as them. So for the next fight, it could be anyone. It could be Rodtang versus Takeru, it could be a rematch against Takeru.”

The victory over Takeru at ONE 165 was the sixth for Superlek in 13 months and 13th in 14 matches since making his ONE debut in February 2019.

The replay of ONE 165 can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Superlek shows Takeru he is no ordinary replacement opponent

Superlek Kiatmoo9 was a replacement opponent for Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 on January 28 in Japan after original foe Rodtang Jitmuangnon pulled out because of injury. ‘The Kicking Machine', however, showed that he was no mere substitute as he went on to dominate the Japanese superstar.

The 28-year-old Thai juggernaut successfully defended the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title by unanimous decision against Takeru, who he peppered with devastating kicks to the legs that had the challenger badly bruised at the conclusion of their five-round title showdown.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA following the win, Superlek shared that added motivation for him to get the win was Takeru’s pronouncement that he would have wanted and was really focusing on battling Rodtang at ONE 165.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym standout said he felt slighted by it as he took it as Takeru undermining his credentials. He said:

“This is a good lesson for Takeru, don’t think I’m a nobody, I'm no stepping stone.”

Check out what he had to say below:

ONE 165 was ONE Championship’s first live on-ground event in Japan after nearly five years.